East Texas District Judge Running In Boston Marathon

Eighth District Judge Eddie Northcutt

District Judge Eddie Northcutt of Sulphur Springs is in Boston today, running in the 125th Boston Marathon. It isn’t Northcutt’s first marathon, he has participated in 17, and he has also participated in the Boston, the oldest and most prestigious marathon. Judge Northcutt is also a certified Iron Man. Just qualifying to run in this race is a great accomplishment.

For the first time this year, because of the pandemic, there will be staggered starts to accommodate social distancing, with the men beginning at 7:37 and the women at 7:45 Texas time. All runners must be vaccinated and have a negative COVID test.

For those cheering on Eddie, his bib number is 9726. The NBC Sports website will stream the race for those that sign in with their cable/satellite provider. Streaming is also available on the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Life results are also available on rtrt.me. Judge Northcutt is the Presiding Judge of the 8th Judicial District, which serves Hopkins, Franklin, Rains, and Delta counties.