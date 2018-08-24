East Texas Fatal Crash

From DPS

Thursday at approximately 5:23 PM, Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on FM-2906 in Gregg County, 5 Miles Southeast of the community of Lakeport. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2019 Cadillac XT5 SUV, identified as Stedmond Danielle Coleman, 27, of Easton was traveling traveling eastbound on FM-2906 approaching Garrett Rd. The vehicle approached a left curve and veered off the right (south) side of the roadway, the driver then caused the vehicle to then veer left and entered a side skid. The vehicle side skidded all the way north of the roadway and struck a culvert which caused the vehicle to roll. Coleman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected through the open sunroof of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a rest on its left side with a 9 month old child passenger still buckled inside the vehicle in a child passenger safety seat.

Coleman was transported to UT Health – Tyler where he was pronounced by Judge Shamburger and taken to Lighthouse Professional Mortuary in Tyler.

The child passenger was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center for observation and was released.

The crash remains under investigation.