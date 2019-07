Gregg County Jail

An East Texas woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a Longview Police Officer and faced up to 20 years in prison. However, 41-year-old Jessica Boggio, of Gregg County, was given a second chance. She was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation, with the stipulation that she attend Graciously Broken Ministries. She will be sentenced to prison if she fails to meet the program’s rules and regulations, along with all of her probation requirements.