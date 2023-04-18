Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
East Texas Giving Day April 25th In Lamar County

EAST TEXAS GIVING DAY
Tuesday, April 25th
Preschedule your gift TODAY!
www.easttexasgivingday.org/unitedwayoflamarcounty

DONATE TODAY

All funds collected through this year’s East Texas Giving Day will go to our Rent & Utility Assistance programs. Last year we helped 104 families with their rent and avoided eviction and assisted 462 families to pay their utility bills. We prioritize households with young children and older adults.

We are incredibly grateful that this year we have two matching sponsors! Delco Trailers and Atmos Energy have pledged to match our donations to $1000. Could you help us reach our goal and donate TODAY?
easttexasgivingday.org/unitedwayoflamarcounty

