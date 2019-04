An East Texas high school student died Tuesday after he disappeared while swimming out to a buoy on Lake Tyler. Whitehouse ISD released a statement on its Facebook page identifying the student as T.J. Reaves. The district said he was a junior and had completed school for the day. Capt. Quint Balkcom, of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said the youth was underwater for about 45 minutes after trying to swim to a buoy about 50 yards from the shore.