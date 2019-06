A Harrison County jailer has been arrested and fired after he was found intoxicated at work. David Jones, a 10-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, gave permission for a search of his vehicle. That turned up marijuana, CBD oil, and several inmate packages, which are considered jail property. A prescription pill bottle prescribed to an inmate was found in Jones’ pocket.

https://www.kltv.com/2019/06/07/harrison-county-jailer-arrested-while-allegedly-intoxicated-duty-possession-drugs/