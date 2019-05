Texas Rangers arrested 33-year-old Harrison County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Megan Nicole Grigsby at her office Thursday on an indictment for abuse of official capacity and theft of property valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000. She was booked into the Harrison County jail and later released after posting $10,000 bond. Former Gregg County District Attorney Carl Dorrough has been appointed as the special prosecutor in her case.