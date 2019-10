An East Texas man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Groveton the day before he was to get married so he could pay for a wedding ring and a venue to hold the wedding. Thirty-six-year-old Heath Edward Bumpous, of Crockett pretended he had a gun when he went to the bank and demanded money. He then fled with the cash. Bumpous’s fiancé urged to turn himself in to police after she saw security footage of the holdup on social media. Most of the stolen money was recovered.