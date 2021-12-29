East Texas Man Arrested For Aggravated Kidnapping

Jabori Robinson

Authorities wanted a Northeast Texas man for alleged kidnapping, and holding a woman hostage for three days is now in custody. Officials took 38-year-old Jabori Robinson of Texarkana into custody at about 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say Robinson offered to drive the woman to her home in Ashdown but instead took her to a house on Capp Street and refused to let her leave. The victim says he assaulted her for three days. She managed to escape and flag down a passing motorist who called 911.