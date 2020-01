Bond has been set at a $1 million for a man arrested Thursday on a capital murder charge. Thirty-six-year-old Brandon Keith Harris of Longview is accused of fatally shooting a woman in the office of a Longview apartment complex. He fled on foot after the shooting but was soon captured in a nearby wooded area. The identity of the victim has not been released. Court documents show Harris had been arrested for a shooting incident at the same apartment complex last January but nobody was injured.