An East Texas man accused in an alleged 1-day crime spree has been arrested for the death of another East Texas man. Twenty-six-year-old Alvin Jerome Davis II, of Center is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the fatal shooting of twenty-seven year old Brakia Rashad Roland, also of Center. Davis is being held in a Louisiana jail on multiple charges from the spree that began in Shelby County and ended in Caddo Parish.