East Texas Man Convicted of Killing State Trooper Convicted

The Lindale native on trial for capital murder of a State Trooper on Thanksgiving Day, 2017, has been found guilty and given an automatic sentence of life without parole. Thirty-seven-year-old Dabrett Black was convicted by a Brazos County jury on Thursday afternoon of killing 41-year-old Trooper Damon Allen during a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield.
