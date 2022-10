Jeffrey Wade Berry

Harrison County Jail

Harrison County arrested a Morris County man for multiple violent crimes committed on Sunday. They arrested 23-year-old Jeffrey Wade Berry of Naples, who allegedly assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed one person, and set an RV on fire. Bond is $213,000 on charges of arson, assault, family violence causing bodily injury, and two counts of aggravated assault, family violence with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.