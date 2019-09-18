East Texas Man Guilty In Counterfeit Immigration Documents Conspiracy

TYLER, Texas -A 45-year-old Tyler, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Eleazar Juarez Juarez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents today before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.

According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2009, Juarez Juarez was involved in a conspiracy to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents to others. The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Juarez Juarez admitted to being personally responsible for the transfer of at least 25 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy. Juarez Juarez was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 23, 2019.

Under the federal statute, Juarez Juarez faces up to 5 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Texas Department of Public Safety. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.