East Texas Man Guilty Of Killing Man With Claw Hammer

Preston Wade Graham

 

A Gladewater man has pleaded guilty to murdering a man by beating him to death with a claw hammer. The court sentenced Preston Wade Graham, 24, to 30 years in prison in the death of Victor Hugo Herrera.

