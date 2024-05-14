Mark Patrick Header 2020
East Texas Man Guilty Of Murdering Housemate

Michael Lee Ralston
Eric Matthew Wynns

 

An East Texas man pleaded guilty in Gregg County District Court Monday to Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The state accused 51-year-old Michael Ralston of Longview of fatally shooting his housemate, 44-year-old Eric Wynns. It was during a dispute about loud noise. When police arrived on the scene, they found Wynn’s body next to a cell phone, which had recorded the shooting. Ralston also stabbed another housemate. The court sentenced Ralston to 30 years in prison for the murder and 20 years for the Aggravated Assault, which he will serve concurrently.

