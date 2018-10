An East Texas man has been indicted in Harrison County in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in May. Forty-eight -year old Brian Keith Woods of Longview is charged on one count of Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle and two counts of Intoxication Assault. He is accused of hitting three people standing on the side of the road assisting a motorist. Twenty-five year old Sylvia Marie Keiter of Shreveport was killed and two others were injured.