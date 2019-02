http://www.kltv.com/2019/02/25/suspect-robbery-murder-bullard-man-indicted/?fbclid=IwAR3bn8VdPnIOlXij4tcBT40lcnKGE8kiswzIUNM9c1KRx2OFAruPIfcg4ro

Smith County Jail courtesy KLTV

An East Texas man has been indicted for the robbery and murder of a Bullard man. A Smith County grand jury charged 23-year-old Brentavian Keshawn Henderson with Capital Murder. The victim, 77-year-old Roy Bowins was found dead in a shed on his property. Henderson’s sister and girlfriend were his alleged accomplices.