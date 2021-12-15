Roper & White
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header

East Texas Man Jailed For Holding Woman Against Her Will

Colton William Rinks
Wood County SO

Wood County deputies responded to an apartment on CR1858 north of Quitman after learning that a woman was being held against her will by her boyfriend. Eventually, the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Colton Rinks of Yantis surrendered to authorities without incident. He was charged with unlawful restraint,  but deputies say more charges are possible.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     