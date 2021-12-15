East Texas Man Jailed For Holding Woman Against Her Will

Wood County deputies responded to an apartment on CR1858 north of Quitman after learning that a woman was being held against her will by her boyfriend. Eventually, the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Colton Rinks of Yantis surrendered to authorities without incident. He was charged with unlawful restraint, but deputies say more charges are possible.
