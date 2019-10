East Texas Man Jailed For Multiple Felonies

Thirty-two-year-old Djoun Marquis Gardner is being held in the Gregg County jail on $235,000 in bonds for multiple felony charges out of several counties. Most of the charges are assault related and allegedly occurred in Smith, and Fort Bend counties as well as Longview PD.

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT 124th District Court 06/03/2017 20,000.00 Set by Judge 2018-2484 VOP/ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE County Court at Law #1 12/13/2017 750.00 Set by Judge OS FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO LPD 2,000.00 Surety Bond OS EVADING ARREST DETENTION LPD 2,000.00 Surety Bond TH19165F ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER PREV CONV IAT SMITH CO 100,000.00 Surety Bond 133164F CONTEMPT OF COURT DISOBEDIENCE OF COURT ORDER SMITH CO 100,000.00 Surety Bond 17DCR077397 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT FORT BEND CO 10,000.00