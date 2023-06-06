East Texas Man Named Chair of Statewide Texas Healthcare Trustees Board

Joe Bob Burgin, board member of the Hopkins County District and

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Northeast Texas (TMFNT) Board of Directors, has been

elected Board Chair of the Texas Healthcare Trustees (THT). A statewide non-profit

organization, THT provides education, training, and resources to those serving on governing

boards of hospitals and health care systems in Texas.

“We are excited to have Joe Bob serve on the THT board. We have worked with him over the

years through his involvement in our annual Health Care Governance Conference and his service

on the THT Board of Directors. It’s fortunate timing: as a rural trustee himself, we know he will

provide helpful perspective and put a spotlight on rural hospitals who currently face critical

challenges coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will bring tremendous expertise as the

leader of our organization,” said Amy Eskew, president/CEO of the THT.

|

Burgin is a native of Sulphur Springs. When he and his wife decided to start and raise their

family in Sulphur Springs he ran for the local hospital board, at the time it was named Hopkins

County Memorial Hospital, to make sure his family and community are able to access and

receive high quality health care. Burgin has served on the board since, overseeing the evolution,

expansion, and successful merger of the hospital, which is now called CHRISTUS Mother

France Hospital – Sulphur Springs.

Burgin continues to serve on the Hopkins County District Board and the CHRISTUS TMFNT

Board. He also serves on the Texas Hospital Association Board of Directors. Burgin and his

family are owners of Joe Bob’s Convenience Stores, which has five locations throughout

Hopkins County.