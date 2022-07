Nichlous Cole Williams

Upshur County sent3enced an Upshur County man to life in prison after pleading guilty to a double murder. A grand jury indicted 21-year-old Nichlous Cole Williams of East Mountain for killing his grandfather, Leonard Faris Gibson, and Denene Susanne Mosley in February of 2021. It happened after Williams and Gibson got into a fight while watching the Superbowl. Williams then chased Mosely into a bedroom and fatally shot her.