East Texas Man Sentenced In Counterfeit Immigration Documents Conspiracy

Texas U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced that the court sentenced a 54-year-old Tyler man to federal prison for violations in Texas’ Eastern District.

Jose Luis Marquez Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle. Marquez Rodriguez also forfeited five firearms and ammunition; a computer and three printers; approximately $30,000 in cash; and two real property pieces in Flint, Texas. Marquez Rodriguez also agreed to a money judgment for $308,961.09, representing the proceeds from his criminal conduct.

According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2009, a conspiracy to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents to others was Marquez Rodriguez. The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Marquez Rodriguez admitted to being personally responsible for transferring over 100 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy. A federal grand jury indicted Marquez Rodriguez on April 23, 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson prosecuted this case.