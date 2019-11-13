East Texas Man Sentenced in East Texas Marijuana Cultivation Operation

TYLER, Texas – A 26-year-old Tyler, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Eduardo Pineda pleaded guilty on July 25, 2019, to manufacturing and possessing with intent to manufacture and distribute marijuana and was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, in 2016, Pineda supervised a large-scale marijuana cultivation enterprise throughout the Eastern District of Texas, including sites located on public lands such as Davy Crockett and Sabine National Forests. Other sites were located on private property where Pineda and others trespassed without the knowledge or consent of the landowners. In total, Pineda and his co-conspirators were responsible for cultivating thousands of marijuana plants.

This case was investigated by Texas Department of Public Safety – Criminal Investigations Division; Texas Department of Public Safety – Highway Patrol; Drug Enforcement Administration; Smith County Sheriff’s Office; Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; U.S. Forest Service; U.S. Army National Guard; Texas Parks and Wildlife; Sabine County Sheriff’s Office; Henderson County Sheriff’s Office; Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; Anderson County Sheriff’s Office; Upshur County Sheriff’s Office; Houston County Sheriff’s Office; Morris County Sheriff’s Office; Longview Police Department; and Gilmer Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld, Lucas Machicek, and Ryan Locker.

######