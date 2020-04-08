" /> East Texas Mayor Enacts More Orders For Coronavirus – EastTexasRadio.com
One East Texas city has issued additional orders, in addition to the ones already ordered by Governor Abbott. Longview Mayor Andy Mack ordered that businesses must have an assigned safety monitor to ensure social distancing and the best-hygiene practices are in place and followed. Businesses must establish hours for vulnerable populations, and implement purchase limits on high demand items. Businesses must also limit occupancy within their stores to 5 persons per 1000 square feet  and households should limit the number of people going to retail stores.

