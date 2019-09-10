East Texas Men Guilty of Federal Drug Trafficking Violations

TYLER, Texas – Two East Texas men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

David Anthony Ebanez, 23, of Jacksonville, and Vincent James Galella, 28, Whitehouse, each pleaded guilty this week to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.

According to information presented in court, on April 10, 2019, Ebanez was found in possession of over 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine at the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk, Texas.

On Sep. 24, 2018, Galella was found in possession of methamphetamine in a vehicle in Smith County, Texas.

Ebanez and Galella were both indicted by a federal grand jury on May 15, 2019, and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.

Under federal statutes, Ebanez faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in federal prison while Galella faces a maximum of 20 years. These guidelines prescribed by Congress are provided here for information purposes, as the sentencings will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the DEA Dallas Field Division, Tyler Resident Office; the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary Ann Cozby and Colleen Bloss.