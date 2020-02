Avinger ISD announced that they canceled classes for the rest of the week. According to a Facebook post from the school district, the closure is due to illnesses. The post said classes resume on Monday, Mar. 2.

Pewitt CISD will be closed today and Wednesday (Feb 24-25) due to illness. Classes resume on Thursday (Feb 27). To meet the required instructional minutes for the academic year, the district will modify the school calendar and May 28 & 29 are full instructional days for students.