East Texas Sexual Assault Suspect Changes Plea

Only hours before testimony was to begin in the trial of an East Texas man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly Gladewater woman with Alzheimer’s, the suspect changed his plea. Reportedly, 55-year-old Donnie Hill, of White Oak, pleaded guilty in Upshur County District Court. He was sentenced by District Judge David Fowler to 40 years in prison. He must serve at least 20 years before becoming eligible to apply for parole and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.