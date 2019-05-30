East Texas Shooting Suspect Takes Own Life

A man suspected of shooting four people in Cleveland, Texas, has died. Search dogs from prison led officers to a boat where 65-year-old Pavol Vido was hiding. Investigators said he shot himself with a handgun when confronted by police. Vido was located about 50 yards from where officers found the car he used to drive away from the shooting scene at a plumbing company near Cleveland. Vido killed a woman and wounded two men before fleeing. He later got into a shootout with a Liberty County Deputy and the deputy was wounded.