Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
cypress basin hospice

East Texas Train Vs. School Bus Crash Claims Boy’s Life, Injures Two

1 hour ago

The investigation is continuing into the crash of an Athens ISD school bus and a train that killed a middle school student and seriously injured the driver and another student. Authorities say the driver, 78-year-old John Stevens stopped at a railroad crossing, but then continued through and was struck by the train. Reportedly, 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla was ejected from the bus and died and nine-year-old Joselyne Torres was hospitalized for emergency surgery. Stevens was treated and released.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     