East Texas Train Vs. School Bus Crash Claims Boy’s Life, Injures Two

The investigation is continuing into the crash of an Athens ISD school bus and a train that killed a middle school student and seriously injured the driver and another student. Authorities say the driver, 78-year-old John Stevens stopped at a railroad crossing, but then continued through and was struck by the train. Reportedly, 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla was ejected from the bus and died and nine-year-old Joselyne Torres was hospitalized for emergency surgery. Stevens was treated and released.