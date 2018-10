A Saginaw man has pleaded not guilty in Smith County to three counts of intoxication manslaughter. Twenty-seven year old Gilberto Gomez was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and Xanax when he caused a crash that claimed the lives of his passenger Jeremy Boyd and 34 -year- old Korean pastor Jaewoong Jang and his 29 year old wife Mikyung Ji of Lindale and their unborn child.