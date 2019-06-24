East Texas Woman Dies In Smith County Crash

Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Monday afternoon on Hwy-271, approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Winona in Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Volvo XC9, 33-year-old Sherri Estelle Oney of Marshall was traveling north bound on Hwy-271 approaching a group of vehicles that had slowed for a traffic light. Oney took evasive action and struck a concrete barrier. She was transported to UT Health – Tyler where she was later pronounced by Judge Andy Dunklin. The crash remains under investigation.