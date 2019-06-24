Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
East Texas Woman Dies In Smith County Crash

3 hours ago

 

Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Monday afternoon on  Hwy-271, approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Winona in Smith County.  Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Volvo XC9, 33-year-old Sherri Estelle Oney of Marshall was traveling north bound on Hwy-271 approaching a group of vehicles that had slowed for a traffic light.  Oney took evasive action and struck a concrete barrier.  She was transported to UT Health – Tyler where she was later pronounced by Judge Andy Dunklin.   The crash remains under investigation.

