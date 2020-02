Toni Marie Rambo

An employee of a well-known East Texas non-profit has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $200,000 from the organization. Reportedly, 54-year-old Toni Marie Rambo, of Troup, was the Director of Quality Control at Azleway Children’s Services and was in charge of weekly cash allowances to children who lived there. She faces five to 99 years in prison at sentencing.