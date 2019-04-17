Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
East Texas Woman Sentenced In Double Homicide

2 mins ago

 

A third person has been sentenced in connection to the double homicide of two East Texas men. Twenty-two-year-old Patricia Francine Baker of Hallsville pleaded guilty to Aggravated Kidnapping and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Twenty-year-old DeKeilen Joe Nelson of Gilmer and  28-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Stephenson of Henderson were found murdered near railroad tracks in Longview. Previously, 39-year-old Dustin Bennett of Longview was sentenced to life without parole and 54-year-old Craig Davison of Hallsville was sentenced to 54 years in prison.

