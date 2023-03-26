The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is inviting the public to come and enjoy various Easter activities at the site during “Easter Egg Scramble at the Maxey House” on Saturday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in an egg hunt, or “scramble”, on the grounds followed by crafts such as color egg wreaths and the classic Victorian optical illusion toy, thaumatropes. Yard games will also be available for play throughout the event. Site staff advise that visitors arrive early for the egg hunt.

“This Easter event is one we look forward to every year at the Maxey House. Not only is it exciting to see the children dash to get as many eggs as possible, but this event also has historical significance.” said Elana Barton, site educator. “Lala Long used to have Easter activities for neighborhood children on the grounds. In our collection, we have a picture of the neighborhood children in their Easter best with their baskets after one of Lala’s Easter egg hunts. ‘Easter Egg Scramble at the Maxey House’ is a fun way to continue one of Lala’s traditions while inviting the community out to have fun on the grounds.” This free event is open to children of all ages. Tours of the house will be available during the event at the regular admission price of $4.00 per adult, $3.00 for children 6-18 years old, and free for children 5 and under.

For more information on “Easter at the Maxey House,” please contact the site at 903.785.5716, or visit the site’s website, www.visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com, or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.

Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information visit www.visitsbmh.com.

