Easter Starts Cool And Dry

North and Central Texas

Expect cool, cloudy, and rainy conditions to end the work week. The best chances for rainfall will occur south of the I-20 corridor. Heavy rain may lead to areas of flooding across portions of Central Texas. Additional rainfall across this area of 0.5-1.5″ is expected. Locations across North Texas will see drastically lower rainfall totals, generally less than 0.25.” Precipitation should move east Saturday morning.



How much additional rain can you expect Friday and Saturday? The most significant rain amounts will occur south of I-20 in Central Texas and Brazos Valley counties. Locally heavy rainfall may lead to minor flooding impacts. Never drive into flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown!



Here’s a look at the radar estimated rainfall totals through 1:00 am Friday. The highest totals have been across the Brazos Valley; some have received between 3-4″ of rain. However, they have observed lower amounts further north.



Any lingering rain will end by Saturday morning, leaving the rest of Easter Weekend dry. Expect morning lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s.



Rain and thunderstorm chances return Sunday night and will linger through Tuesday across North and Central Texas. Do not expect severe weather at this time. Expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Today and Tonight

Showers with occasional thunderstorms will continue across Central Texas. There is a potential for small hail, heavy rain, and localized flooding across the Brazos Valley.

Saturday through Thursday

Scattered thunderstorms are possible through early Saturday morning, mainly along and south of I-20. As a result, portions of Central Texas, including the Brazos Valley, will potentially see heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will return to the region on Monday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



The Flood Watch remains in effect through 7:00 pm Friday. Additional rainfall amounts of nearly one inch with isolated higher amounts will be possible through this evening. Remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.



Widespread rain chances will remain across the region today before beginning to taper off overnight.



Given widespread cloud cover, and continued precipitation, afternoon highs today will only get up into the mid to upper-50s