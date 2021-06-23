" /> Eastern Star Of Paris Hosting Blood Drive – EastTexasRadio.com
Eastern Star Of Paris Hosting Blood Drive

Dave Kirkpatrick 5 hours ago

The blood supply remains in dire straits across  the entire region. The shortage is described as the worst seen in 30 years by longtime blood banking professionals. Hospital demand is up as surgery and procedures postponed because of the pandemic are now being rescheduled. Paris Chapter Five Order of the Eastern Star is hosting a blood drive from 11 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in the parking lot of Atwoods, on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Karen at (903) 227-0098

