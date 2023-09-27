Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Eclipse Meeting Planned For Sulphur Springs Businesses

2024 Eclipse Path of Totality
Courtesy Accuweather

After three meetings last week with restaurants, churches, and schools regarding the Total Solar Eclipse of 2024, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce will host a meeting with retail business owners and managers at 9:00 am Tuesday, October 3, in the Chamber’s Conference Room. The chamber will talk about the Eclipse, which will happen on Monday, April 8, 2024, and its role in preparing for the thousands of visitors expected in Hopkins County.

