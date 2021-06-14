Educational Programming BACK Just In Time For Summer At Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— What better place to enjoy the beginnings of summer while learning about the natural world? Educational programs are back at Cooper Lake State Park and will begin again on Saturday, June 19, and run throughout the summer. We have hired two new seasonal Park Rangers that will focus their efforts on producing and delivering nature programs crafted for our ecosystem in Northeast Texas.

Breeanna Hick is our new Seasonal Park Ranger–Interpreter. Breeanna is from rural Hopkins County, where she has lived for 20 years and is enrolled at Texas A&M–Commerce, working on her Bachelor’s degree. Breeanna enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors with her dog and horse. She has spent many years visiting Cooper Lake and is excited to be working at the park and serving her community and state.

Callie Shell is our Summer Intern. She is from Franklin, Texas. Callie graduated from Texas A&M University–College Station with a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Medicine with two minors, Psychology and Tourism Management. During her free time, she loves to read and go kayaking. Callie hopes to fulfill her dream and make a career with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

As a result of these two outstanding hires, we can offer educational programming at both park units. Our highlighted programs for June are our Underwater Discovery program, guided nature hikes, and the Mammals of Cooper Lake State Park program. Please attend one of these and other programs and learn all about our unique natural Texas.

Bring each fun and learning packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion with your family and friends by relaxing on a picnic table watching your food cook on one of our many day-use picnic grills. If you are camping, relaxing around a campfire at the park in the evening is unbeatable! The flickering light and warmth of a campfire will lift your spirits and reconnect you to feelings shared by past generations. There is no better place to share a story or eat a meal!

Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Also, the park has feeding stations to draw catchable fish nearshore for bank fishing. At Cooper Lake State Parks, you don’t need a fishing license if you fish from the bank or on a park pier. Commonly caught are crappie, bluegill, white bass, hybrid striped bass, largemouth bass, channel catfish, flathead catfish, and blue catfish at both park units. June is a great time to fish at Cooper Lake! Other popular activities are hiking our trails or resting under a giant Post Oaktree, or camping at one of our tree-canopied campsites. Texas State Parks are great places to relax, recreate and recharge!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under, always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. You can get an unlimited park entrance for you and everyone in your vehicle with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is suitable for over 12 months. All programs are free with a valid entrance permit. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctor’s Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

June 19. 10:00 am – Underwater Discovery – Swimming Beach at Pelican Point Day Use Area (Learn all about what is just underneath the surface)

June 19. 2:00 pm – Art in the Park – Pelican Point Day Use Area

June 26, 10:00 am – Mammals of Cooper Lake State Park – Pelican Point Day Use Area

June 26, 2:00 pm – Becoming a Junior Ranger – Pelican Point Day Use Area

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

June 19 – 10:00 am– Nature Trail Interpretative Hike – Amphitheater at Honey Creek

June 20 – 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Skins and Skulls – Near Swimming Beach at Heron Harbor Day Use Area

June 26 – “Land of the Oaks” Nature Hike – Coyote Run Trailhead at Heron Harbor Day Use Area

June 27 – Skins and Skulls – Near Swimming Beach at Heron Harbor Day Use Area