Eighteen – Wheeler Burns on I-30 In Sulphur Springs

The trailer of an 18 wheeler caught fire shortly after 7 this morning on westbound I – 30 near the Broadway Street overpass. The driver was able to get the truck off the highway and under the bridge before the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down because of the fire and the large numbers of emergency responders at the scene. There were no injuries reported. TxDOT has dispatched engineers to the scene to determine the structural integrity of the bridge.