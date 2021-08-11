El Salvador National Arrested On ID Violations

An El Salvador national was arrested after a traffic stop by a State Trooper, who noticed that something was not quite right with his green card. The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Antonio Canisales-Martinez admitted he had bought it from a man in Virginia. He was also in possession of other ID information and a bank debit card belonging to someone else. HE was booked into the Hopkins County jail with bond set at $22,000.
