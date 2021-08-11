Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

El Salvador National Arrested On ID Violations

Dave Kirkpatrick 11 mins ago

Jose Antonio Canisales-Martinez

An El Salvador national was arrested after a traffic stop by a State Trooper, who noticed that something was not quite right with his green card.  The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Antonio Canisales-Martinez admitted he had bought it from a man in Virginia. He was also in possession of other ID information and a bank debit card belonging to someone else. HE was booked into the Hopkins County jail with bond set at $22,000.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     