We Care Paris’ “Elderly Fundraiser” will be held Saturday, Jul 22, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at Wash Masters 3040 NE Loop 286. Funds raised on this fun-filled day will help with the overall health needs of our local elderly such as medications, ac/fans, healthcare & adult diapers. There will be food, live entertainment, and prizes! For more info, you can call 903-737-6990.