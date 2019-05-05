Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Election Results, Lamar And Fannin Counties

5 hours ago

It was Texas municipal election day Saturday.

Paris voters approved a 2% increase in the hotel-motel occupancy tax. Money raised will be used for renovations and improvements to the Love Civic Center. Winners for the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees were Elisha Preston, Joel Sanders, and Bo Exum. Voters in the Chisum and Roxton ISD’s approved a consolidation of the districts.

 

In Fannin County:

For Bonham ISD Board – winners were Sean Floyd, Jason Fox and Latonia Arris  For Bonham City Council  – winners were Timothy LaVergne II, H. Comton, Bill Chapman

Dodd City ISD – Julie Stockton, Brenton Horton, Thomas Lacky

Dodd City Alderman- Dillon Weeks, Timothy Davis, Amber Simpson

Honey Grove Aldermen – Sonia Woods, Kenny Massey, Thad Weems

Ladonia Aldermen – Discha Threkeld, Dana Burkett, Debra Scoggins

The City of Savoy – Approved the off-premises sale of beer and wine.

