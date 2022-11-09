Election Update

Voting was described as between “moderate” and heavy at various locations in Texas during the general election on Tuesday. The top state officials – Governor Abbott, Lt Governor Patrick and Attorney General Paxton all won re-election. US Representative Pat Fallon was easily re-elected for the 4th Congressional district, which includes most of our listening area in Northeast Texas. Bond Issues for the Sulphur Springs,Bonham, Greenville and Pittsburg school districts failed. The bond issue for Leonard passed.
IN Paris – all the propositions except proposition E to update the city charter were overwhelmingly approved.
Camp County Commissioner Pct 2 No. 2
(R) Tommy Rozell 990
(D) Deloris Wilkinson 144
Proposition A Camp Co Assistance District
For 1,126
Against 1,767
Proposition A Pittsburg ISD
For 1,851
Against 2,066
Morris County
Treasurer
(R) Molly Cummings 2,788
(D) Brandice C. Williams 1,100
Rains ISD
Against 1,598
For 1,451
Titus County
Commissioner Pct 2
(R) Joe D. Mitchell 1,072
(D) Patrick S Jones 458
Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill ISD
Jeremy Hampton 15
Sharon Nears 13
Mike Clifton 9
Michael Paul Brown 7
Brandon Milam 5
Michael Barley 3
Joe Lewis 3
Rob Terry, Jr. 2
