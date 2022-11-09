Election Update

Voting was described as between “moderate” and heavy at various locations in Texas during the general election on Tuesday. The top state officials – Governor Abbott, Lt Governor Patrick and Attorney General Paxton all won re-election. US Representative Pat Fallon was easily re-elected for the 4th Congressional district, which includes most of our listening area in Northeast Texas. Bond Issues for the Sulphur Springs,Bonham, Greenville and Pittsburg school districts failed. The bond issue for Leonard passed.

IN Paris – all the propositions except proposition E to update the city charter were overwhelmingly approved.

Camp County Commissioner Pct 2 No. 2

(R) Tommy Rozell 990

(D) Deloris Wilkinson 144

Proposition A Camp Co Assistance District

For 1,126

Against 1,767

Proposition A Pittsburg ISD

For 1,851

Against 2,066

Morris County

Treasurer

(R) Molly Cummings 2,788

(D) Brandice C. Williams 1,100

Rains ISD

Against 1,598

For 1,451

Titus County

Commissioner Pct 2

(R) Joe D. Mitchell 1,072

(D) Patrick S Jones 458

Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill ISD

Jeremy Hampton 15

Sharon Nears 13

Mike Clifton 9

Michael Paul Brown 7

Brandon Milam 5

Michael Barley 3

Joe Lewis 3

Rob Terry, Jr. 2

