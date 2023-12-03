Embrace the Holiday Season at Cooper Lake State Park’s “Christmas in the Park” 2023

Cooper, TX — December at Cooper Lake State Park is more magical than ever! Picture yourself on a crisp evening, gathered around a blazing campfire, roasting marshmallows, and sharing enchanting Christmas stories. The serene howls of distant coyotes accompany the tranquility of the night. Gaze upwards and catch the glimpse of a shooting star in the park’s beautifully preserved dark skies. Feel the warmth of the fire on your face as you indulge in a comforting hot chocolate, the firelight dancing in the eyes of friends and family. This moment of pure joy and gratitude can be yours. December camping is a unique experience at Cooper Lake State Park, offering a range of overnight options including lake-side cabins, cozy cottages, RV sites, and tent spots. Create lasting outdoor memories this season in the woods of Northeast Texas!

Our annual “Christmas in the Park” celebration is the highlight of the month. Join us at the Doctors Creek Unit for two evenings of festive fun on Friday, December 8th, and Saturday, December 9th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Campers will decorate their sites in holiday splendor for all to enjoy. Free camping is offered to all who decorate! Limited campsites might be available due to cancellations, so if you wish to participate in this holiday excitement, please contact Doctors Creek at 903-395-3100. This has become quite an event for non-campers to drive the loop through the park and enjoy the Christmas lights and decorations with their families and friends. As a gesture of giving back this season, we’re waiving all entrance and camping fees for the event. Instead, we invite visitors to donate a nonperishable food item per person for entrance, benefiting the Delta Hope House to aid families in need in Delta County.

Don’t miss out on the final pulse of fantastic fall colors, courtesy of our oaks! These colors will not last much past the first 10 days of the month. Red oak reds and post oak yellows decorate the forest. Experience the best of a natural Texas!

Ring in the New Year with our First Day Hike on January 1st, 2024! Ready for an invigorating hike through a post oak forest? Our Park Rangers will guide you, sharing fascinating tales about the park and its natural wonders.

Start your 2024 with health and wellness by taking that first step into nature. Keep the momentum going throughout the year with regular hikes and outdoor walks. The South Sulphur Unit hike begins at 10 a.m. at the Coyote Run Trailhead, while the Doctors Creek hike starts at 2 p.m. at the Pelican Point Day Use Area.

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under, and $3 for seniors 65+ with a Bluebonnet Pass. Veterans and Active-Duty Military are free! Enjoy unlimited park access with the Texas State Park Annual Pass, available for $70 and valid for over 12 months. All events are included with paid entrance fees. Stay updated on events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park by visiting and liking our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek 903-395-3100).

Recreational and Educational Programs

Doctors Creek

Saturday, December 2 – DC

Dutch Oven 101 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Pelican Point Pavilion. Learn the basics of Dutch Oven cooking in this hands-on class. Reserve your Dutch Oven or bring your own; Contact alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov or call (903) 395-3100 for more information.

Friday, December 8 — DC

Christmas in the Park – a drive through experience! Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and kick off the holiday season viewing the decorated campsites. Bring a canned good, and your camera starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 – DC

Country Christmas – Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion at 10 a.m.

Make and take home a country Christmas inspired ornament.

Christmas in the Park 6 p.m.– a drive through experience! Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and kick off the holiday season viewing the decorated campsites. Bring a canned good, and your camera starting at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 — DC

Reindeer– 10 a.m. Meet at Doctors Creek Pelican Point Pavilion. Watercolor painting – create a winter themed inspired painting.

Saturday, December 16— DC

Stargazing – Join us as we explore the night sky. We’ll have the telescopes out for viewing a planet or two, viewing starts at 7 p.m. at Pelican Point Swim Beach. We’ll also be on the lookout for a meteor or two from the Geminids meteor shower.

Saturday, December 23 — DC

Self-guided Stargazing – Ursids Meteor Shower – pick up an informational flyer at Headquarters and prepare to be amazed as you pick your dark skies location to enjoy this natural celestial event.

Saturday, December 30 — DC

Kid’s Fishing – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Meet at the Bluebonnet Fishing Pier and Day Use Area. Bring your own fishing gear, no pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience needed!

South Sulphur

Saturday, December 2 – SS

Dutch Oven 101 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. At Gulls Bluff Pavilion. Learn the basics of Dutch Oven cooking in this hands-on class. Reserve your Dutch Oven or bring your own; Contact alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov or call (903) 945-5256 for more information.

Saturday, December 9 — SS

Archery 101: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Meet outside the Buggy Whip Restroom. Registration is required, and program is limited to 15 participants. Reserve your spot by calling (903) 945-5256 or email Alicia O’Connor at alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov . No experience needed. Ages 10 and up. All equipment provided.

Sunday, December 10 — SS

Reindeer– 1 p.m. Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion. Watercolor painting – create a winter themed inspired painting. All supplies provided!

Saturday, December 16— SS

Gems of the Universe – 2 p.m. at Heron Harbor Day Use Area – Learn about the Geminids Meteor Shower, where, when, and how to view them. Create your own Gem of the Universe make and take.

Saturday, December 23 – SS

Self-guided Stargazing – Ursids Meteor Shower – pick up an informational flyer at Headquarters, and prepare to be amazed as you pick your dark skies location to enjoy this natural celestial event.