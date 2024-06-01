Emergency Department Location Joins Paris Regional Health

Paris, Texas (June 1, 2024) – A local free-standing emergency department location known as SignatureCare-Paris has joined Paris Regional Health.

The emergency department, located at 3055 North East Loop 286, will now be owned and operated by Paris Regional Health. The location will adopt the name Paris Regional Health Emergency Center, and it will continue to provide emergency care services to the broader Paris community and northeast Texas region.

“We know there is an ongoing need to provide high-quality, convenient emergency care services in our community,” said Steve Hyde, chief executive officer, Paris Regional Health. “By adding this location, we will be able to advance access to these critically needed services along with the excellent network of caregivers and providers that Paris Regional Health is known for, offering patients enhanced continuity of care between our locations. We are thrilled to welcome the employees to our team, as we advance our mission of making communities healthier together.”

Patients should experience no disruptions in care, and Paris Regional Health Emergency Center will continue to provide major and minor trauma care for adults and children, including treating injuries, wound care, abdominal pain, broken bones, burns, pneumonia, infections and more. The location will now accept all of the insurance carriers that Paris Regional Health accepts, including Medicare and Medicaid.

All current employees have transitioned employment to join the Paris Regional Health team. The location will adopt new signage and branding to reflect its connection to Paris Regional Health.

For more information about Paris Regional Health or Paris Regional Health Emergency Center, visit ParisRegionalHealth.com.