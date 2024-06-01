Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mark Patrick Header 2020

Emergency Department Location Joins Paris Regional Health

 

 

Paris, Texas (June 1, 2024) – A local free-standing emergency department location known as  SignatureCare-Paris has joined Paris Regional Health.  

The emergency department, located at 3055 North East Loop 286, will now be owned and  operated by Paris Regional Health. The location will adopt the name Paris Regional Health  Emergency Center, and it will continue to provide emergency care services to the broader Paris  community and northeast Texas region.  

“We know there is an ongoing need to provide high-quality, convenient emergency care services in our community,” said Steve Hyde, chief executive officer, Paris Regional Health. “By adding  this location, we will be able to advance access to these critically needed services along with the excellent network of caregivers and providers that Paris Regional Health is known for, offering  patients enhanced continuity of care between our locations. We are thrilled to welcome the  employees to our team, as we advance our mission of making communities healthier together.” 

Patients should experience no disruptions in care, and Paris Regional Health Emergency Center  will continue to provide major and minor trauma care for adults and children, including treating injuries, wound care, abdominal pain, broken bones, burns, pneumonia, infections and more.  The location will now accept all of the insurance carriers that Paris Regional Health accepts,  including Medicare and Medicaid. 

All current employees have transitioned employment to join the Paris Regional Health team. The  location will adopt new signage and branding to reflect its connection to Paris Regional Health.  

For more information about Paris Regional Health or Paris Regional Health Emergency Center,  visit ParisRegionalHealth.com.

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved