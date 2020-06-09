Emergency Meeting Of Lamar County Commissioner’s Court

Original Notice
NOTICE OF EMERGENCY MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS’ COURT OF LAMAR COUNTY, TEXAS
Notice is now given that, pursuant to 551.045 of the Texas Government Code, an emergency meeting of the Lamar County Commissioner’ Court will be on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2:45 pm at which time there will be discussion and action on the following subjects:
2:49
- 1. Discussion and action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to seek the Court’s approval to extend to August 24, 2020, Judge Bell’s Order “Declaring a Local State of Disaster for Lamar County, Texas,” due to the continued worldwide spread of COVID-19. Currently, this Order in place expires on June 8, 2020. If approved, this Declaration and Order shall continue until 11:59 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020. – Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge