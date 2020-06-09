" /> Emergency Meeting Of Lamar County Commissioner’s Court – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Access Financial Group
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Emergency Meeting Of Lamar County Commissioner’s Court

3 hours ago

 

Original Notice

NOTICE OF EMERGENCY MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS’ COURT OF LAMAR COUNTY, TEXAS

Notice is now given that, pursuant to 551.045 of the Texas Government Code, an emergency meeting of the Lamar County Commissioner’ Court will be on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2:45 pm at which time there will be discussion and action on the following subjects:

2:49

  1. 1. Discussion and action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to seek the Court’s approval to extend to August 24, 2020, Judge Bell’s Order “Declaring a Local State of Disaster for Lamar County, Texas,” due to the continued worldwide spread of COVID-19. Currently, this Order in place expires on June 8, 2020. If approved, this Declaration and Order shall continue until 11:59 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020. – Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

 

 

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     