Emergency Preparedness Drill Scheduled For Hopkins County

3 hours ago

Organizations from Hopkins County and surrounding areas will participate in a full-scale exercise on Friday, June 21, from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm. Emergency teams will be participating in mock training activities. The areas being used will be clearly marked. These activities will make sure that Hopkins County will be well prepared in case of an actual disaster. If you have any questions about the exercise, contact Kristy Springfield at kspringfield@hopkinscountytx.org.

 

https://www.facebook.com/Hopkins-County-Texas-Emergency-Management-518328661953605/

 

