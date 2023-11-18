Emergency Rooms Do Not Test Drugs

Texarkana Police report that Timothy Smit, 65, walked into an emergency room and requested that they test his meth for safety. Officers Dacota Taylor and Dewey Fleming arrived at the E.R. and started talking to Smith.

A hospital employee asked Smith to show her the drugs that he wanted them to test, and he obliged. Police say he “casually reached into his pocket and pulled out a baggie that held 1.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Smith was arrested on the spot and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and booked into Bi-State Jail. They set his bond at $7,500.