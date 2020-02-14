Emeyabbi Out, Kirk In at North Lamar Plus High School Hoops in Today’s Sports Update

On Thursday North Lamar announces Kendal Kirk would serve as the interim athletic director while Aaron Emeyabbi was placed on administrative leave.

Kirk has worked in education for 24 years, teaching at North Lamar for 23 of those years. During his career at North Lamar, Kirk has coached football, girls soccer, volleyball and baseball.

Emeyabbi’s contract runs through 2021 and, as if this point, nothing has been said about his future at North Lamar.

Last night on the hardwood Prairiland fell to Chapel Hill 61-53. Connor Sessums led Prairiland with 17 points. Ryan Butler finished with 14.

Tonight, North Lamar travels to Pleasant Grove. Chisum is at Winnsboro. Rivercrest hosts James Bowie. While Clarksville is at home against Maud.

The Detroit Lady Eagles will play their Bi-District matchup against Harleton on Tuesday night at 8pm in Pittsburg.

The Dallas Stars picked up a road win 3-2 over Toronto last night. Tyler Seguin scored a goal for the Stars to break a 17-game scoring drought. Dallas is in Montreal Saturday.

NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder 123 – New Orleans Pelicans 118

NHL

Dallas Stars 3 – Toronto Maple Leafs 2

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce pitcher Emily Otto is one of 50 players to watch in the 2020 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year Watch List. The National Fast Pitch Coaches Association (NFCA) released the list Thursday (Feb 13).

Lion Athletics named Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball senior Alberto Moreno the Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

The No. 3 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team saw two seniors record career-high point totals on the way to a 92-77 win at Midwestern State University yesterday evening (Feb 13). The Lions complete the Texoma swing on Saturday with their sights on clinching the undisputed divisional championship. A&M-Commerce will play at Cameron at 2:00 pm Saturday in Lawton, Okla.

After trailing by double digits in the first half, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team used second-half runs to pick up a 78-69 victory over Midwestern State University in D.L. Ligon Coliseum on Thursday night. The Lions complete the Texoma swing on Saturday at Cameron at 4:00 pm Saturday in Lawton, Okla.

HIGH SCHOOL

North Lamar ISD Athletic Director Aaron Emeyabbi is on administrative leave while the board considers his contract. North Lamar high school’s assistant principal, Kendal Kirk, becomes the interim athletic director. Emeyabbi has held the position for four. years and Kirk has worked football, girls’ soccer, volleyball and baseball coach during the last 23 years.

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats lost Tuesday to Texas High has tied them up with Lindale for a district showdown. It decides who is No. 3 or 4 and takes place at Emory tonight (Feb 14) at 6:00 pm. The guys beat Texas High last Tuesday 64-55.

Paris Lady Cats shut out Pittsburg 5-0 last Tuesday for a district softball opening.

Sherman ISD is considering expanding its new junior varsity football field outside the future high school. It will serve a footprint for a new future football stadium for the high school.